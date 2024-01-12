PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Second Chance Composting, a family owned composting business in Berkshire County, is growing and now bringing their services to Pittsfield.

Starting Feb. 1, Second Chance will take and process food scraps, wood chips, leaves and other organic materials which can break down naturally for Pittsfield residents. Owner John Pitroff is already servicing other parts of Berkshire County, and is excited to bring this positive impact to another city.

“A waste product that's not a waste product," Pittroff said. "Keeping it here, keeping it local, able to put it back and have something more beautiful come from it in the future.”

Second Chance Composting will be working with schools, restaurants or hotels to pick up their food waste if they become members.

Residents will be able to sign up and buy a membership to bring scraps for them to process. For some membership levels, residents will then be able to pick up their finished composted soil in the future.