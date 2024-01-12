CLEVELAND — A state-of-the-art Meijer grocery store is opening in Cleveland’s Innovation District on Jan. 16.
According to a press release, the doors to the new store open at 6 a.m. and the ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. The ceremony will feature remarks from Meijer leadership and its community partners.
The store is 40,000-square-feet and and will help the revitalization project in the Fairfax Market area. The project is designed to bolster economic activity, add jobs and address food insecurity.
Fairfax Market will now be a one-stop shop for all patrons.
The Fairfax Market is located at 2190 E. 105th St. in Cleveland, Ohio.