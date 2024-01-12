TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With the first week of the state’s legislative session almost complete, health care, education and social media have gotten all the attention so far.

Expanding health care without using Medicaid is a top priority in the Senate this week.

One bill would increase the health care workforce and work to lower the cost of health care.

The Senate also pushed a bill through subcommittee this week called the Health Care Innovation bill, SB 7018. It would create a live healthy council and a loan program to encourage new forms of health care like hospitals at home and smart apartments for older adults.

Social media was another big topic this week, with legislators debating a minimum age for social media use.

Legislators say the endless scrolling and screen time of social media is harming children and for those under the age of 16, they shouldn’t be using it.

The bill, HB 1, would force social media companies to use age verification for users and kick off any users under the age of 16.

An education bill, SB 7004, is looking to help increase the number of teachers statewide through an expansion of the teacher apprentice program.

The bill would allow for longer term teacher certifications.

Democrats say the sticking point of this bill is allowing parents to advance their own kids out of third grade if they fail the state’s reading requirements and advance them in high school if they fail the math requirements.



“If the child cannot read, I’m not in favor of the parent being the one to do that,” said Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens. “Again, the teacher is the one in that classroom the entire time. The teacher knows whether the child is ready to move.”

National politics is also getting some play in Florida’s legislative session.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing a stay the course message for Florida, while democrats say the governor has not spent enough time in the state as he runs for president.