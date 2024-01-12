TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill that would allow teenagers to work more than 30 hours a week is facing backlash among immigrant communities in Central Florida.

The Republican sponsored bill, “Employment and Curfew of Minors Act,” was introduced last year.

HB 49 has advanced the legislative process in Florida in a 12-5 vote along party lines. Supporters of the bill say it is an opportunity to increase employment among teens.

“In 1938, 60% of 16- and 17-years-old were working. Today that has dropped to 38%,” Rep. Linda Chaney said on Jan. 10 when discussing the bill. “I don’t think it’s serving our teens. Nearly a million searches have been performed, quote ‘How can I get a job as a teen?’ They want to work.”

However, some are worried that if the bill passes, it would push more families into prioritizing work and employment over school.

“We know that in our Latino families — our immigrant communities — we often have children who enter the labor force at a younger age,” said Gabriel Gomez, organizer for the nonprofit PoderLatinx, who planned a rally against the bill in Apopka on Thursday. “What this is going to do is push more families into prioritizing work and employment over school.”

The latest amendments to the bill place some restrictions on minors joining the workforce.

“Minors 15 years of age or younger may not be employed, permitted, or suffered to work before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. when school is scheduled the following day or for more than 15 hours in any one week,” the bill reads.

Mayra Meza has a 16-year-old daughter looking for part-time work in Central Florida. She worries the passage of the bill could lead to the exploitation of her daughter, who is dually enrolled at Valencia College and plans to attend a four-year university after graduating high school.

“It’s very concerning because I have a teenager myself and a little one. And with this law, it’s stressful,” Meza said.

The bill could impact up to 94,000 teens in the labor force, including 80,000 who are currently employed, according to estimates by the Florida Policy Institute.

“Employers, look at the child’s age. Please consider that the child needs to be in school,” Meza said. “The child needs to get an education to better themselves.”

If passed and signed, the bill would go into effect on July 1.