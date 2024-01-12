LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Decked out in pink, Erin Duerson gathered with family and friends to celebrate the entrepreneur's third business, the Co-Lab Co-working Space.

“There [were] many times where I would run into, 'I have a meeting,' but I have to tend to my kids as well," said Duerson, the space's owner. "I needed a space where I could do both and also a space where I could just come and work."

Duerson has three children ranging from 2 to 14. She said it can be a challenge to juggle all it takes to be a working mom. To ease some of the stress, the space provides day care.

The space also fosters empowerment with an emphasis on working moms and women. According to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, women made up just more than half of the state’s workforce in 2020.

Located in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood, the coworking space provides rooms for collaboration and rooms for more privacy. Stylists can rent a station to grow in their field while allowing other professionals to have convenient access to self-care.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Kentucky 40th for overall children's well-being, based on 2023 data. Approximately 60% of 3- and 4-year-olds in Kentucky do not attend school. Moreover, according to a 2022 Child Care Aware report, Kentucky has fewer than 2,000 licensed childcare centers.

Setting a good example for children is important, Duerson said.

“We are the leaders of the coming generation," she said. "It is important for them to see success and hard work."

The CoLab Co-working Space is now open and offers various membership options.