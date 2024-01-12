OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday is the last day to vote early in the State House Representative District 35 special election in Central Florida.

Democrat Tom Keen and Republican Erika Booth are competing for the House District 35 seat, which was vacated by Fred Hawkins last year.

So far, Osceola and Orange counties have reported low voter turnout, with just over 2,900 Osceola County voters casting their ballots early in the 25 eligible precincts. And only 11,000 vote-by-mail ballots cast in Orange County.

Overall, close to 90,000 residents are eligible to vote in the special election.

Officials from both counties emphasize the convenience of early voting, citing shorter wait times and extended weekend hours.

Support services manager Caitlin Jermaine encourages voters to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Voters should consider early voting because it is convenient," Jermaine said. "There’s usually less of a wait, and there’s more time, a longer period, open on the weekends for people who work during the week. So, we do encourage people to get out and vote early.”

In Orange County, early voting locations include the Supervisor of Elections Office, Alafaya Branch Library, and Valencia College’s Lake Nona Campus.

Osceola County voters can cast their ballots at the Supervisor of Elections Office or the Narcoossee Community Center. Those locations are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The special general election is Tuesday, Jan. 16, making it imperative for voters to cast their ballots early.

Election officials ask voters to verify their voting status before heading to the polls to ensure a smooth voting experience.