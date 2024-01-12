OHIO — The Better Business Bureau is providing courses for small businesses, covering topics such as marketing and business ethics.

What You Need To Know BBB Learning offers over 300 mobile courses Courses range from human resources to marketing and technology



Ohio saw almost 3,000 new businesses from January to September 2023

When starting or running a small business, owners and employees often have to take on several roles.

“One challenge that we hear about frequently from owners is that it’s hard to find the time for continuous learning,” reports Judy Dollison, who serves as the President of BBB Central Ohio.

The Better Business Bureau is hoping to provide a solution to the learning curve businesses face. At the beginning of the month, they launched BBB Learning, which is an on-demand learning program that is offered completely online.

Dollison said that it gives small business owners access to tools and resources they need.

“They might be a great roofer, but they also are trying to do their own marketing or they have a small team or they’re growing their team and they feel like they need some leadership advice,” said Dollison.

There are over 300 mobile friendly courses that range from public speaking to management and finance.

“Research has shown that organizations that embed continuous learning in their culture are more likely to have long-term growth, attract and retain better talent and even empower their employees,” said Dollison.

The BBB also offers its own course called “Building Trusted Businesses.” It focuses on ethics, trust and customer relations.

“That aligns with our mission to advance trust in the marketplace so that the course was developed through subject matter experts and it incorporates real-world examples and scenarios that you can work through,” said Dollison.

There were nearly 130,000 new small businesses created in the state during the first nine months of 2023, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. Dollison said she hopes these courses will help sustain those businesses and encourage other potential owners to start new ones in the future.

“It really allows you an opportunity to stay current and to continue that process of learning that’s going to be so important,” said Dollison.

CEOs, managers and founders can sign up for classes by visiting the BBB Learning website. Individuals can find a variety of packages to buy, as well as free courses and discounts for accredited BBB businesses.