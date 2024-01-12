COLUMBUS, Ohio — Farmers plant in the spring, tend in the summer, and harvest in the fall, but the winter months may be just as busy.

"It's almost a more complicated time of the year for us, at least here on our farm," John Davis said.

Davis owns Gar-Mar Farms in Delaware County and grows corn, soybeans and wheat.

He said farmers will review the previous harvest and prepare for the future.

"You get done with harvest. You've got a lot of data that comes in from the harvest: yield per acre, number of bushels, etc." Davis said.

He said he'll ask the following questions: What came off of what farm? How do you analyze that? How do you determine some of the decisions that you made? Did they work? How do you take that data and move forward?

The work done throughout the year can also vary depending on whether you raise livestock.

"If you're milking cows, you're doing that 365 days of the year. If you're in the beef, cattle, or pork industries maybe you're planning breeding," agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "[There are] a lot of differences depending on the type of farm you are as well."

