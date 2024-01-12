FLORIDA — The Environmental Protection Agency has selected four Florida counties to receive nearly $33,175,000 through the agency’s Clean School Bus grant program.
The Clean School Bus program aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts, and produce cleaner air, according to the EPA.
The county school districts awarded include:
Hillsborough County Public School District has been selected to receive $7,900,000 to purchase over 20 clean school buses
Miami-Dade County Public Schools has been selected to receive $19,750,000 to purchase over 50 clean school buses
Orange County Public Schools has been selected to receive $5,000,000 to purchase over 20 clean school buses
School Board of Seminole County has been selected to receive $525,000 to purchase over 15 clean school buses
In addition, third party selectees working with multiple states are expected to provide additional funding to Florida.
Highland CSB 1, LLC is receiving $ 30,660,000 to purchase 97 buses in Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee.
EPA’s $5 billion Clean School Bus program created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes both a grant program where selected applicants are awarded funds to purchase buses and a rebate program that allows selectees to receive awards before purchasing eligible buses that replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission models.
Friday’s announcement is the second round of selections, with more funding available for additional rounds.
EPA is currently accepting applications for the 2023 Clean School Bus Rebate Program until January 31, 2024.