MELBOURNE, Fla. — For the second time in a week, a Brightline train has crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of W.H. Jackson Street and U.S. 1 in Melbourne, according to the police department.

Police have responded to the scene where the train collided with a Chevy Avalanche. Authorities have reported no injuries or fatalities yet.

ANOTHER TRAIN CRASH: @brightline train strikes truck at same Melbourne crossing as Wednesday. Truck pinned to stopped train several yards down. @MelbournePolice on scene. Video = GP @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/TX0l0prxF0 — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) January 12, 2024

On Wednesday, a Brightline train struck an SUV, resulting in the death of one person and injuring three others. Police are still determining how the SUV got on the tracks as the northbound train approached.

Police have asked drivers to find an alternate route while they investigate the crash.

The passengers on the train have been moved to a new train and are headed south.

Spectrum News has a crew at the scene working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.