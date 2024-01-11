MILWAUKEE — Winter weather is keeping tow truck companies and auto body repair shops very busy this week.

They’re gearing up to get even busier as more snow, then bitter cold, is quickly approaching.

What You Need To Know Winter weather is keeping tow truck companies and auto body repair shops very busy





There have been an increased number of cars that have spun out on slippery roads that need to be towed





Some cars are not starting due to the cold





The people behind these businesses are working around the clock to keep Wisconsinites, and the roads, safe

When it comes to car repairs, Richard “Pinky” Feest has been the go-to guy for generations of families in the Milwaukee area.

“They’ll say, ‘Dad I had an accident. What should I do?’ ‘Well take it to Pinky’s,’” said Feest.

Feest is 99 years old and his business, Pinky’s Capital Auto Body, has been going strong for 66 years. He and his team are used to having their hands full when there are weather events. This week is no exception.

“With all the snow, we don’t know where to go with the cars,” said Feest. “We are having more cars towed in than we can handle, but so many of them are total losses and are just passing through.”

Meanwhile, at Acosta’s Towing in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, owner Felipe Acosta had been on the move since 4 a.m. Thursday.

“I’m really drained, but I mean, I’m used to it,” he said. “This is my job. I’ve been doing it for a couple years already. I just love it, you know?”

He said he prides himself on getting drivers to safety. Right now, the majority of his work revolves around towing cars that have spun out on slippery roads or getting to vehicles that aren’t starting due to the cold.

“Been out all night just basically getting cars out of ditches,” said Acosta. “Some people that go work at night then get stuck because their battery drains out.”

While he may be tired, Acosta said he’s up to the challenge as the weather is expected to get worse.

“We don’t want people to get into accidents,” he said. “Just stay cautious, and if you need help, I’ll be there.”

Like Acosta, Feest is no stranger to long hours and hard work.

“I was born to be a workaholic,” said Feest. “When I bought this shop, I didn’t have nothing, and I mean nothing. I just worked 15, 16, 18 hours a day.”

Thanks to Acosta and Feest, and so many other people like them in Wisconsin, people can stay safe and cars are running in difficult weather conditions.