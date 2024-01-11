TAMPA, Fla. — A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport Wednesday afternoon.
An airport spokesperson said an open-door light indicator was flashing on the Airbus A319 aircraft.
Flight 2434 was headed to Chicago from Sarasota.
United said the plane landed in Tampa as a precaution to check on the issue. Airport officials said the plane landed safely and no one was injured.
Fire rescue teams responded to check things out.
Officials have not released any further information.