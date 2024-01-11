WORCESTER, Mass. - Tumbao Latin Dance, a longtime Worcester staple for those eager to learn the salsa or bachata, is celebrating the opening of its new location on Park Avenue.

Kristian Santos, owner of Tumbao Latin Dance, said compared to his previous space on Webster Street, the new studio will give Latin dance a more prominent presence in Worcester.

“It puts me on the map in Worcester,” Santos said. “I have a storefront now, with windows that people can see what we do here. And already, I see people taking pictures, people coming in, asking questions. So the move just made me feel that we will connect more with the community.”

Santos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at his new location Wednesday. For him, the path to becoming one of Worcester’s most prominent advocates of Latin dance began with humble beginnings as a student.

“I mean, after my first couple of months, I was in it,” Santos said. “I fell in love with it little by little, moving up in levels, and after four or five years, I actually opened my own.”

Santos founded Tumbao Latin Dance with a mission to not only teach people the moves, but cultivate a community.

He sees Latin dance as a journey of self-discovery, and a gateway to expressing yourself with confidence.

“It’s a safe environment where everyone comes in and enjoys the music and this dance that we love,” Santos said. “And it’s not just a man and a woman. The stigma has been there, but we’re breaking that. We’re saying that a man and a man can dance, a woman and a woman can dance. We also have fun, smile and feel good about what we’re doing.”

It’s been a successful venture so far, and Santos is excited about even brighter days ahead. As he settles into the Park Avenue location, Santos has been bringing Latin dance far beyond his studios.

Santos mentioned there is sometimes a stigma where people associate Latin dancing with drinking or fights, but with plenty of successful events hosted throughout the city, he’s helping to shatter the stigma one stylish move at a time. He eventually wants to bring Latin dance to an event at Worcester City Hall.

“We never had these opportunities to be in places that we supposedly don't belong,” Santos said. “We started at Tacos Mexico doing those nights. We went to the Beer Garden, and now we're at The District.

Going forward, Santos is looking forward to continuing to bring Latin dance across Worcester, to people from all walks of life.

“How can we bring more education to what we do here at Tumbao Latin Dance and in dance and in general?” Santos said.