The Inspector General for the Department of Defense announced Thursday it is investigating the circumstances of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recent hospitalization.

In a memo, Pentagon Inspector General Robert Storch said that the purpose of the review “is to examine the roles, processes, procedures, responsibilities, and actions related to the Secretary of Defense’s hospitalization,” as well as to “assess whether the DoD’s policies and procedures are sufficient to ensure timely and appropriate notifications and the effective transition of authorities as may be warranted due to health-based or other unavailability of senior leadership.”

The White House and Austin’s office will also be conducting reviews of the incident. In a statement last weekend, Austin took responsibility for the lack of transparency.

Austin and the Defense Department have received backlash on both sides of the aisle for not being more forthcoming regarding Austin’s hospitalization. Officials with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this week disclosed that Austin had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent a procedure to treat it in December. Austin suffered complications following the procedure, “including nausea with severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain,” and was later treated for a urinary tract infection.

The White House was not notified of his cancer diagnosis nor his recent hospital stay until three days after he was admitted. Members of Congress were made aware four days after Austin was rushed to the hospital. Now lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are demanding answers with at least one calling for Austin’s resignation.

“I have lost trust in Secretary Lloyd Austin's leadership of the Defense Department due to the lack of transparency about his recent medical treatment and its impact on the continuity of the chain of command,” said Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and a veteran of the Iraq War, in a statement on Wednesday.

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the news of the Pentagon IG’s probe a positive development.

“We were very much concerned that this wouldn't be conducted by some of the very people who were involved in this absence of notice,” Wicker said at a news conference Thursday joined by Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer. “So it is encouraging to me that we have that opportunity with the DOD inspector general to get to the facts here.”

Wicker and a group of other Republican senators sent a letter to Austin seeking a full accounting of his recent medical accounting of what transpired.

“This doesn’t need to happen again,” Wicker said Thursday. “We are thankful that nothing so serious occurred during this incapacity of the secretary, that national security suffered, but it is a learning experience, I hope, for the administration, for the secretary, and an opportunity for us to make sure this never happens again.”

The White House and Pentagon said Monday they will review Austin's lack of disclosure about his hospital stay. Before news of Austin’s diagnosis was public, Zients announced a review of protocols about Cabinet officials designating an authorized delegate in the event they cannot fulfill their duties for any reason.

In a memo sent to the president’s Cabinet, Zients requested every agency to submit in writing its current process for delegation of authority by the end of this week, according to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

While those existing processes are reviewed, the memo lays out a “set of robust protocols that Cabinet agencies must undertake in the event of a delegation of authority,” Jean-Pierre added.