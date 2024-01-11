ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders are another step closer to submitting an action plan for federal funds that will address unmet needs more than a year after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida.

Earlier this week, county commissioners approved a proposed Housing and Community Development plan to use more than $219 million the county will receive as a block grant from the department of Housing and Urban Development.

In March 2023, HUD announced Orange County would receive funding for disaster recovery efforts. In September, the county held a series of public input meetings to identify priorities in the area such as housing, infrastructure and public services.

County commissioners published a draft action plan last month, outlining the damage in the county, which exceeded the funds awarded in the grant.

The plan also detailed how the county would use the money provided once approved through all the proper channels.

According to the draft plan, funding would cover:

More than $108 million on housing rehab and new construction

$59 million for infrastructure and public facilities

More than $28 million on mitigation

And the rest of the funds would split between economic recovery, administration and planning

During Tuesday’s county commission meeting, Housing and Community Development Manager Mitchell Glasser said the county is a little behind getting things approved compared to other surrounding counties in the state that also received HUD funding.

“Place like Lee County and Sarasota County, they didn’t ask for extensions,” said Glasser. “They put their stuff together very quickly and they’re still working on their implementation process, but they’re starting to get some stuff out on the street.”

However, Orange County asked for an extension to allow more time for public comment and a review of the action plan.

Following the presentation, several organizations and representatives of the community expressed their appreciation for the county’s work in utilizing the funds for community needs.

One of those needs includes adding additional housing opportunities. That’s something Coalition for the Homeless President and CEO Allison Krall says would be more than helpful for the unhoused.

“Recognizing the willful shortage of housing availability for those in the lowest income bracket of our community, combined with the increase in rent and just the cost of everything that exists out there right now. It’s a tough time for people in our community,” said Krall. “This funding would allow for increasing the capacity of facilities that provide shelter during crisis weather events.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, the commission approved the draft action plan, which they will submit to HUD by Jan. 18 for review and approval.

Once approved by HUD, the disaster recovery program would launch in the spring.

Jan. 11 is the last opportunity for the public to share their comments on the draft action plan. Residents can submit their comments in writing, via email or address.

Housing and Community Development Division:

Attn: cdbg-dr action plan - public comments

525 east south street, Orlando, Florida 32801

Email: disaster.Recovery@ocfl.Net