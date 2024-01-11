TAMPA, Fla. — Every year the Florida State Fair offers fairgoers a unique variety of snacks for all types of pallets: this year is no different.
What You Need To Know
- The Florida State Fair is set to return this Feb. 8 through 19
- Many unique offerings are set to appear with BBQ fried burritos, sweet potato apple pie among many others
- For tickets and information, you can head to the fair's website
Some bizarre eats are being offered at this year’s festival, with healthy options a ways away.
For your main course, you can try a Walking Nacho Dog, Honey Bunny Curd Burger, Pop Rock Pickle, BBQ Fried Burrito, Bacon Waffle Cheeseburger, or a Cowboy Quesadilla.
To wash it down you can have a Watermelon Sweet Tea, Mangonada or a Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Iced Tea
For dessert, you can try your hand at a Mexican Street Corn Sundae, Tampa Cuban Funnel Cake Sandwich, Oreo Cookie Cinnamon Bun, Sweet Potato Apple Pie, Cookie Taco Supreme, or a Barbie Funnel Cake.
The Florida State Fair has been held in Tampa since 1904 and will run this year from Feb. 8 through 19. Tickets will vary by age and day. For more information or to buy tickets, you can go to the fair’s website.