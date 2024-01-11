CLEVELAND — The Department of Energy (DOE) is scouring the country to highlight public and private companies, buildings and manufacturing plants working to reduce their carbon footprint.

They're using what they find to create episodes of the Better Climate Roadshow, which recently made a stop in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Clinic is working to reduce its carbon emissions by 50%, a goal that drew the DOE to Cleveland for three episodes of its Better Climate Roadshow.

Jon Utech is featured in the episode that focuses on the Cleveland Clinic.

He’s the senior director of sustainability strategy at Cleveland Clinic, in charge of how buildings are designed.

Part of his role is making sure the Cleveland Clinic is environmentally friendly.

“From a carbon perspective, we have a design standard that we use when we are building buildings. We have 18 lead-certified buildings, about six million square feet, we very much have energy efficiency and decarbonization as part of our strategy,” he said.

Utech said when it comes to health care, energy efficiency is not wasting energy and using what you need, something he said you can already see inside the operating room.

“It sounds silly and simple, but this used to be not an LED light, so we’ve switched those operating rooms. Eighty or 90% of them have those LED lights which is better light quality,” he said. “It’s also more comfortable for the surgeon because the old ones put off a lot of heat. A really big light it can be hot, so this is more comfortable for the surgeons and actually saves energy.”

Utech said the biggest usage of energy in a hospital room is the use of conditioned air and during surgery, air exchange is a big energy user.

“In hospitals, the mantra has been, ‘Hey let’s have it on all the time because we might need it.’ But we can responsibly set in a program when we just use stuff when we need it and turn it off when it’s not in use,” he said.

Maria Vargas with the DOE said they wanted to come to Ohio to see the success firsthand.

“Now we’re working with organizations to make energy efficiency the first step in how they get rid of and reduce their carbon emissions, their greenhouse gas emissions,” she said.

The roadshow also visited Cleveland-Cliffs and the city of Cleveland and wrapped up the visit by saying Cleveland is on track to becoming one of the more environmentally friendly cities by reducing its carbon footprints.