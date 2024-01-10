Lawmakers in Tallahassee are starting with a series of education bills that are aimed at deregulating parts of the state's education system. Also up for consideration is a bill that could require HOAs to donate 15% of their fees to charity, a move that some expect can ultimately lead to higher HOA contributions for homeowners.

The push for school deregulation

When it comes to education policy in Tallahassee, the last few years have been all about private and charter schools.

In fact, last year Florida became the first state to offer universal school vouchers that removed prior income requirements, making them available to all students.

But now lawmakers are shifting their attention back to the public schools. The No. 1 goal, they say, is deregulation.

Public schools are tangled in red tape and riddled with regulations, according to Florida Republicans.

“We need to level the playing field for our public schools, and that’s what the deregulation bill is about," State Sen. Corey Simon said. "It’s about getting our teachers back to work and doing the things that actually impact the educating of our students."

The Senate is considering policies aimed at giving more control to parents and teachers.

Proposed measures could offer educators longer teacher certification and broaden the teacher pipeline by expanding the current teacher apprenticeship program.

“I think this puts schools boards in a very better position to where it gives them more flexibility," State Sen. Shevrin Jones said. "The school districts have been asking for greater flexibility and it’s being given to them right now in how they can use funds and how they can give better incentives to teachers."

There are some wrinkles.

The bill would allow parents to advance their third grader if they were to fail the state’s reading requirements.

The same is true for students in high school, if they were to fail the state’s math requirements.

Those provisions are sticking points for some Democrats.

“If the child cannot read, I’m not in favor of the parent being the one to do that," Jones said. "Again, the teacher is the one in that classroom the entire time. The teacher knows whether the child is ready to move."

Lawmakers in the Senate debated the bills, including CS 7000. The measure passed the chamber with all 39 votes in the affirmative. The house, meanwhile, rolled out its version of the bill Wednesday in committee.

There are some differences, which the two chambers will need to iron out later in session.

Republicans split on additional abortion restrictions

Florida has passed two abortion restrictions the last two legislative sessions. Initially, there was a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. That was later changed to a six-week abortion restriction. This year, a bill filed by Republican Rep. David Borrero would "prohibit a person or entity from performing an abortion" if passed.

Speaker of the Florida House, Paul Renner, struck down the idea, saying that “now is not the time” for the legislation. Despite that, Rep. Mike Beltran is supporting the idea, despite disapproval from party leadership.

HOA bill could increase costs

Could homeowner’s associations soon be on the hook for helping more than just their neighborhood?

Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels from Duval county in the Jacksonville area filed House Bill 173, proposing that not-for-profit corporations that operate residential homeowners’ associations donate or use at least 15% of the association’s total annual income to benefit the community in the county in which it is located.

Some residents have strong reactions to the proposal.

Winter Springs resident Richard Jerman has two jobs — one where he gets paid to work as the owner of Sunterra Communities as a developer, and the other is unpaid as president of the Glen Eagle association.

Glen Eagle homeowners pay the HOA’s $575 annual fee. Jerman doesn’t think the proposed legislation would be popular in his community.

“I think I would have a revolt," he said. "I think we might end up in violation of the law if there was such a law. Because I think I would have people just say we are not going to pay our dues then."

Daniel’s office did not return a request for comment.

HOA Lobbyist Travis Moore said the proposal would have a crippling effect on what communities can do.

“These budgets are living, breathing, where the money is not just sitting there with not allocated to a purpose,” he said.

In addition to the charitable donation requirement, the proposal also provides a framework for documenting the donations.

The measure is currently in the House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee, where it was read for the first time Tuesday. If approved in committee, it would need to be scheduled for further debate.

Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at hearing

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, made a surprise appearance at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to attend a House Oversight Committee hearing to consider a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress for failing to appear before a scheduled closed-door deposition.

The move appeared to come as a surprise to the panel, and the proceedings quickly turned ugly, with one Republican lawmaker suggesting that the younger Biden should be "arrested right here, right now and go to jail" for his actions.

"You are not above the law," said South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who accused Hunter Biden of being "the epitome of white privilege" and called his appearance a "political stunt."

"Coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed," Mace said as she railed against Hunter Biden. "What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up here."

"Hunter Biden you are too afraid for a deposition, and I still think you are today," the South Carolina Republican said. "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

Democrats, including Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz, attempted to interject, saying that lawmakers can "hear from Hunter Biden right now" and attempted to force a vote to try and get the president's son to testify.

At a separate House Judiciary Committee hearing about Hunter Biden taking place concurrently, California Rep. Eric Swalwell attempted to do the same and have the meeting adjourned so they could hear from him. The motion failed.