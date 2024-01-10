COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Beachside restaurants don’t always need a salty, sandy vibe. In fact, there’s a new Cocoa Beach joint with the charm of the seashore, but the allure of an upscale lounge.

Alibi Cocktails & Bites is in downtown Cocoa Beach, nestled along Minutemen Causeway.

“When you walk in the door, you immediately want to cozy up in a booth — whether it’s a group of friends or a date night,” Alibi’s Matt Bramkamp said. “It’s perfect for that.”

Matt, who’s a craft cocktail-aficionado, is also the head guy in the kitchen.

In this week’s Chef’s Kitchen, he’s demoing two of his favorite recipes exclusive to Alibi.

Let’s cook!

Alibi Cocktails & Bites: Ahi Tuna Nacho

Ingredients:

Ginger-garlic

Ahi Tuna

Wasabi

Garlic-ginger sauce

Vinaigrette

Cucumbers

Wonton chips

Pickled carrots

Sesame aioli

Sesame seeds

Micro cilantro

Directions:

Start by slicing wonton skins into triangles and frying them in an olive & sesame oil blend.

Take (sushi grade) Ahi tuna and toss it in ginger-garlic sauce.

Toss cucumbers in wasabi vinaigrette.

Top the wonton chips with tuna & cucumbers, then top with pickled carrots, sesame aioli, micro cilantro, and sesame seeds.

Bun Mi Wagyu Steak Dog

Ingredients:

Wagyu Steak Dog

Cucumber

Pickled red onion

Pickled carrots

Micro cilantro

Hoisin sauce

Sriracha

Directions:

Start with a broadleaf Wagyu Beef Steak Dog. Cook according to packaging.

Top with fresh cucumbers, pickled red onions, pickled carrots, micro cilantro, then drizzle with Hoisin sauce, and sriracha.