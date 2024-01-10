COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Beachside restaurants don’t always need a salty, sandy vibe. In fact, there’s a new Cocoa Beach joint with the charm of the seashore, but the allure of an upscale lounge.
Alibi Cocktails & Bites is in downtown Cocoa Beach, nestled along Minutemen Causeway.
“When you walk in the door, you immediately want to cozy up in a booth — whether it’s a group of friends or a date night,” Alibi’s Matt Bramkamp said. “It’s perfect for that.”
Matt, who’s a craft cocktail-aficionado, is also the head guy in the kitchen.
In this week’s Chef’s Kitchen, he’s demoing two of his favorite recipes exclusive to Alibi.
Let’s cook!
Alibi Cocktails & Bites: Ahi Tuna Nacho
Ingredients:
Ginger-garlic
Ahi Tuna
Wasabi
Garlic-ginger sauce
Vinaigrette
Cucumbers
Wonton chips
Pickled carrots
Sesame aioli
Sesame seeds
Micro cilantro
Directions:
Start by slicing wonton skins into triangles and frying them in an olive & sesame oil blend.
Take (sushi grade) Ahi tuna and toss it in ginger-garlic sauce.
Toss cucumbers in wasabi vinaigrette.
Top the wonton chips with tuna & cucumbers, then top with pickled carrots, sesame aioli, micro cilantro, and sesame seeds.
Bun Mi Wagyu Steak Dog
Ingredients:
Wagyu Steak Dog
Cucumber
Pickled red onion
Pickled carrots
Micro cilantro
Hoisin sauce
Sriracha
Directions:
Start with a broadleaf Wagyu Beef Steak Dog. Cook according to packaging.
Top with fresh cucumbers, pickled red onions, pickled carrots, micro cilantro, then drizzle with Hoisin sauce, and sriracha.