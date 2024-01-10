NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Scallop season in Pasco County may be getting another extension this year. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is gathering public feedback on proposed changes to the length of season.

What You Need To Know The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hearing from the public on whether to extend scallop season in Pasco County



Last year, a 37-day scallop season was approved to see how sustainability and community interests faired This year's proposal would see scallop season extended to 40 days in Pasco County



Some charter captains say the extension, however, could cut in to the longevity of scallops for years to come

A longer trial season was set to 37 days last year to see if extending the season would balance sustainability with community interests.

This time FWC wants to do 40 days. But not everyone is on board.

“I love scallop season. It’s just such a fun time with the family,” Captain Wendy Longman said. “It was beneficial for business, but for me, personally, I’m rather opposed to it.”

Despite a boom at her New Port Richey business, Windsong Charter & Boat Rentals, Longman says it’s education she wants to see emphasized. Knowing the right time to harvest.

“We’ve seen that the third week of July the scallops have time to grow bigger and bigger,” she says. “Having that season start earlier, they’re still a little too small, in my opinion.”

If too many scallops are plucked prematurely, Longman says, there won’t be enough to go around in the years ahead. Which can pose as a troubling outlook.

“They were over-harvested, our grasses weren’t healthy enough,” said Longman. “With more people moving to the area and more boats and more people scalloping- I just think there needs to be that education so that we don’t lose our season for another 24 years.”

The FWC is planning to host more workshop discussions. Hearing public input before deciding whether to extend scallop season once more.