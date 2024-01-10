ORLANDO, Fla. — A newly amended disorderly conduct ordinance in Orlando is causing safety concerns for the homeless and concerns for groups that offer services to the homeless throughout Central Florida.

The amended ordinance allows police to charge anyone who blocks a city sidewalk and refuses to leave with disorderly conduct.

As they passed the new ordinance 6-1 on Monday, Orlando City leaders said the measure was not meant to target the unsheltered.

But just a few hours after the amended ordinance passed, homeless people who sleep on sidewalks in the Parramore area say Orlando Police asked them to leave the area and go elsewhere.

C.J. Buffington said officers told him and dozens of other people who were under I-4 overpasses they needed to leave the sidewalks and go elsewhere.

Buffington says he wasn’t blocking a sidewalk or anyone trying to get by.

“My understanding is the ordinance is meant to attack solicitors, not the homeless,” he said.

Buffington says Orlando Police told him to go to Christian Service Center for Central Florida, but he says the center is only a daytime area with resources for the homeless, not a shelter, so that left him and others with no place to go.

“Some areas near here, they’re not exactly safe for everybody, and they’re pretty much telling us to go into the dangerous areas,” said Buffington.

Orlando Police said they did not ask anyone to leave the area on Monday night, adding that the amended ordinance doesn’t change how they patrol and respond to calls as they continue to work to keep people in the downtown area safe.