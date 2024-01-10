NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Plans are moving forward to improve parking in one of the busiest tourist spots in all of Central Florida. On Tuesday, New Smyrna Beach city leaders unanimously voted in favor of a plan they hope will give not just tourists, but locals, some relief.

In the past, one solution was to limit parking along the busy Flagler Avenue to four hours. The idea was to stop all-day beachgoers from parking there.

But that’s a problem for people like Khaliel Gauntlett. He works at a surf shop along the busy street.

“Every four hours, you have to move the vehicle off of Flagler, maybe in a parking lot or something, and just keep moving it every four hours so you can avoid getting a ticket,” he said. “If you work anywhere on Flagler, it’s really difficult, man.”

Gauntlett has his own suggestions, but until there is a permanent solution, the daily struggle continues.

“If there were more parking passes for local people and then they made people who aren’t from here park further away, that would help out more,” he said. “It’s like a war. It’s challenging, but you do what you’ve got to do and just hope you find parking.”

There’s also a plan by a real-estate agent to offer up a property to help the city to develop more parking spaces. City leaders are currently reviewing that proposal to see if they want to move forward.