BELLEVIEW, Fla. — A family in Belleview is trying to figure out their next steps as Tuesday night's storm left their home uninhabitable.

Shakketa Williams has lived at Whispering Oaks Mobile Home Park for about three years. On Tuesday night, however, the trees by her window were anything but "whispering."

"We heard the first boom, and that was the tree taking out the carport," said Williams.

Williams and her wife were able to get to safety before a tree then came crashing on top of their bedroom. Just seconds before, she said they were laying on the bed where rubble came crashing down.

"I'm more thankful that the kids and us have another day to breathe and walk on this earth," said Williams.

Williams said she and her family are now staying at a hotel, with the Red Cross paying for the first four nights.

However, she says her spouse lost her job right before Christmas, adding more stress to figuring out their next move.

"You never want your kids to go through this and be homeless," Williams said through tears. "I strive for my kids to never have to go through a hardship."

On Wednesday afternoon, Marion County Building Safety came by and declared the home uninhabitable.

Williams, who says she's on a "rent-to-own" plan for her house, is unsure what her next steps are.

"I don't know, I don't know," she said. "But I know we'll get through it."

Marion County officials say the damage to her home is the only significant damage reported to them following the severe weather.