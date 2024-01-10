Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, made a surprise appearance at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to attend a House Oversight Committee hearing to consider a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress for failing to appear before a scheduled deposition.

The move appeared to come as a surprise to the panel, and the proceedings quickly turned ugly, with one Republican lawmaker suggesting that the younger Biden should be "arrested right here, right now and go to jail" for his actions.

"You are not above the law," said South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who accused Hunter Biden of being "the epitome of white privilege" and called his appearance a "political stunt."

#breaking Hunter Biden arrives to House Oversight Committee hearing considering holding him in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify privately before them in their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/9x3iCuZ7yR — Harri Leigh (@Harri_Leigh) January 10, 2024

As far-right Republican Rep. Marjorie Greene of Georgia was about to speak to the panel, Hunter Biden walked out of the hearing room; she responded by calling him a "coward" after he was out of the room.

The Republican-led House Oversight panel met Wednesday to take the next steps in its standoff with Hunter Biden, who has been the subject of a yearslong probe into his business dealings.

In a report released Monday, Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, laid out their case that the younger Biden’s “flagrant defiance of the Committees’ deposition subpoenas—while choosing to appear nearby on the Capitol grounds to read a prepared statement on the same matters—is contemptuous, and he must be held accountable for his unlawful actions.”

Republicans, who last month formalized their monthslong impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president, have been looking to tie the elder Biden to his son's business dealings, but they have yet to present evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.