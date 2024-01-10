ORLANDO, Fla. — A bill proposed by a Democrat in the Florida House could make living as part of a homeowner association more expensive.

In Florida, living in an HOA is a choice, and some homeowners say they prefer a community with set rules and money to maintain amenities. Others choose not to live in an HOA because of extra fees or the rules they would need to abide by living in the community.

What You Need To Know House Bill 173 is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels of Duval County



If passed, the bill would require that 15% of a HOA's budget be used to benefit the community



Experts say nearly half the state resides in an HOA or COA

Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels of Duval County is proposing that not-for-profit corporations that operate residential homeowner associations donate or use at least 15% of the association's total annual income to benefit the community in the county in which it is located.

For example, if a homeowner association collects $1 million a year, $150,000 of that would have to go back into the community.

Winter Springs resident Richard Jerman has two jobs right now — his full-time job where he earns a paycheck as a developer for his company, SunTerra Communities, and the one he doesn’t get paid for as HOA president of the Glen Eagle community.

Jerman, who has served on his HOA board for nearly a decade, said homeowners pay the HOA $575 annually. He believes the proposed HOA bill would not go over well in the community.

“I think I would have a revolt,” Jerman said. “I think we might end up in violation of the law if there was such a law, because I think I would have people just say, 'We are not going to pay our dues then.'"

In Jerman’s community, there are 272 owners who pay $575 a year, for a total of $156,400.

He said most of that money goes to funding landscaping, maintaining an exterior brick wall, and insurance for the community.

If HB 173 became law, he said the HOA would then have to cut a check for $23,460, probably to a local charity.

“I would like to help the animal shelter," he said. "But that’s insane."

Daniels did not respond to an interview request when Spectrum News reached out to her office Wednesday.

HOA lobbyist Travis Moore, who is currently in Tallahassee for the special session, said that if the legislation passes, it could cripple HOAs and their budgets.

"These budgets are living, breathing, where the money is," Moore said. "Money is not just sitting there not allocated to a purpose."

If the bill becomes law, it would go in to effect on July 1.