BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — The Citrus County Board of Commissioners took public comment Tuesday on what to do with the vacant Pine Ridge Golf Club.

“Even if it’s left natural, people are fine with that,” said Linnea Johnson, who has called Pine Ridge home for 17 years.

Johnson says she’s worried about potential noisy neighbors in her backyard, as her property ends where the old golf course begins.

“It’s like 50 feet from here to our pool screen,” she said.

For a couple of years now, the golf course has sat vacant. But after a recent purchase in 2021, its new owner has plans to make it relevant again.

“He wants to put a separate housing development in the middle of Pine Ridge and gate it,” said Johnson.

It’s what’s sparked Johnson to get involved. She and a few other homeowners in the area have started petitioning against any development on the property.

“To me, the green space is what it’s all about,” she said. “I mean, look at these beautiful big oak trees. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. If it can’t be brought back as a golf course, just let it be nature or maybe even part of a park or something. Just for the wildlife.”

Johnson was one of many to speak out against the plan Tuesday night at a commission meeting in Citrus County. A vote has yet to be held on the matter.

A vote, Johnson says, that is important not only to other homeowners but others who call the area home.