MIAMI — An El Paso, Texas, man has been arrested for allegedly stalking Colombian pop singer Shakira.

According to NBC Miami, Daniel John Valtier, 55, took a taxi to Shakira’s home in Miami around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8. He was arrested outside of the home on one count of stalking and one count of hiring a vehicle with intent to defraud for not paying the $70 taxi fare.

Valtier was in court on Tuesday, where prosecutors were seeking a $50,000 bond.

According to NBC Miami, in court, Valtier claimed the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is his wife.

"She’s my wife,” Valtier said to the judge. "I speak to her all the time."

After hearing the claim, the judge doubled the bond to $100,000 and ordered Valtier to stop sending gifts to the singer’s home.

Before the incident, Shakira’s team was already aware of Valtier’s obsession with the pop star. He regularly posted about her on social media and sent her gifts. They had previously ordered Valtier to stop.

An Instagram account appearing to belong to Valtier shows several posts either talking about the singer or featuring her music. One post was about Shakira and how they would get married and start a business together.

"Kids adopt them when I am married too Shakira she wants too be American like her father, and share the rest of her life with me, we will own a trucking business sing songs promote manage and own a garment manufacturing corporation worldwide," a post on Valtier's Instagram page read.

Her team’s concerns were raised when Valtier posted about going to Shakira’s home and showed a business card for a Florida motel.

Valtier has a lengthy criminal record in El Paso County that stretches back as far as 1988, including charges for DWI, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drug charges and public intoxication. His most recent arrest was in 2019 for criminal trespassing.