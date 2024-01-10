OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Work will ramp up this year on a project to relieve congestion on a busy Osceola County road.

Osceola County is using nearly $90 million to widen Boggy Creek Road from Simpson Road to Narcoossee Road.

“I try to avoid (Boggy Creek Road) most of the time because when somebody is going really, really slow, it stops everybody and there’s a huge traffic delay,” said Monty Bassiouni, who lives nearby.

Squeezed between Lake Nona and St. Cloud, Boggy Creek Road is a two lane throughfare unable to handle the congestion and backups seen daily.

“Especially when you get to Narcoossee Road, that traffic light can take you like 15 minutes to get through there,” said Bassiouni.

Besides widening nearly six miles of the road to four lanes, the project includes changes to intersection signalizations, drainage improvements and a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

The county promises it will alleviate congestion. Bassiouni, who owns a drone business, is counting on that.

“I hope so because it’s a straight line to the airport and I travel a lot,” he said.

Crews started work last year on vegetation removal.

The project won’t be complete until the end of 2026, so the county warns of daytime and nighttime lane closures during the next few years during construction.