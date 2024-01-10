Lifepointe Ministries offers resources and hope to those in need

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Lifepointe Ministries in Titusville is providing more than just a warm meal and a place to sleep on a cold night — they are also providing hope to the community's most vulnerable.

“We give beds, cots and blankets, and food. But the greatest thing we give is hope. That is what it means to me,” Pastor Scooter Morrison said.

Morrison said the community is the lifeline of the church. In 2020, the pastor faced the possibility of having to close the church after things shutdown.

Thankfully, he said the community came through providing monetary donations, even food, clothes, blankets and pillows for the homeless.

“They are the lifeline of this. Without the community supporting this, it wouldn’t exist,” Morrison said.

For the volunteers who serve at the church, especially during cold nights when the church opens as a shelter, they are taking the time to do something from the heart.

“They [the homeless] are being served. They aren’t digging it out of a dumpster or begging for it. There are people here that brought it just for you,” Morrison said.

Nicholas Valentino has been on the streets for years. He said 2023 was a rough period as they lost many friends.

Valentino said he doesn’t know where he would be without the church family.

“I know I can always come here and hang out. Everything will be alright, like there’s hope, there’s fellowship,” he said.

Morrison said the church strives to create a fellowship with those in need all year long.

“If I give you my time, it shows I value you,” he said.

The church also offers a warm meal and shower on Thursday afternoons, starting at 4:30 p.m.