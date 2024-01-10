MELBOURNE, Fla. — Several people, including a child, are injured after a Brightline train struck a vehicle Wednesday, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
Police say there were four occupants in the vehicle at the time. The extent of their injuries is not confirmed.
MPD is currently working an active scene at W.H. Jackson Street near US-1.
Drivers will need to use an alternate route in that area while the investigation is ongoing.
SUV VS TRAIN: US 1 and W E Jackson in Melbourne. Vehicle torn apart. MFD trying to extricate people inside. At least three patients including a child. @GoBrightline train stopped two hundred yards down tracks. Medical helo landing now. Video = GP @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ACZ55M5IHU— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) January 10, 2024