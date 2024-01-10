ORLANDO, Fla. — Education, immigration and health care are already a hot topic among Florida lawmakers, but the 2024 legislative session began with several other proposed bills aimed at addressing issues affecting Florida families.

In the initial hours of the session, State Senator Linda Stewart from Orlando introduced Senate Bill 764 titled "The Retention of Sexual Offense Evidence". This proposed legislation seeks to mandate the retention of specific sexual offense evidence for eight years if the alleged victim opts not to report the incident to law enforcement during the forensic examination.

The stored evidence would be kept anonymously, and in cases where a police report is filed, kits would be held until the prosecuting agency approves their destruction.

Another noteworthy bill, Senate Bill 554, known as "Ariya’s Act," is dedicated to preventing hot car deaths. Inspired by the tragic incident of a 10-month-old child who died of heatstroke after being left in a vehicle, this bill encourages local agencies to organize events and provide educational resources on the dangers of leaving children in hot cars. Additionally, it proposes designating April as Hot Car Prevention Month to raise awareness.

Senate Bill 632 is generating discussion around bear protection. With approximately 4,000 black bears in Florida, the bill, set to be discussed by the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee, would allow individuals on their property to kill bears without specific permits or authorizations if they feel threatened. The bill emphasizes self-defense but makes it clear that it doesn't apply if someone lures or provokes a bear.

As these bills are in the early stages of discussion, close monitoring will be essential throughout the 60-day session to track their progression and potential impact on the community.