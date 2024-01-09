CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Amidst Tuesday's threat of damaging winds in Central Florida, Casselberry homeowner Steve Mosely remembers losing his roof to storms in 2022.

What You Need To Know Casselberry Honeower Steve Mosely lost his roof after a storm in April 2022 He and his family lived in the home while their roof was being replaced Mosely's new roof has a heavier age of steel and is laid differently to prevent future events like this from happening again

"Most of (the roof) just blew off and over the house and covered up pretty much our whole front yard," said Mosely of the aftermath.

In April 2022, Mosely and his girlfriend were in the midst of their daily workout when they witnessed a storm passing through.

"We see the wind coming from this way and then from that way, and it just keeps changing directions really quick," said Mosely, describing the experience. "Then all of a sudden, we hear a loud noise, and you couldn't tell that the roof came off from here."

Only later did they discover that their metal roof was entirely torn off. Despite the house having withstood hurricanes before, this was the first time it suffered significant storm damage.

"We were going around looking for where we might have damage, where the water was dripping in, and we just started putting pans and stuff under the water," said Mosely.

During the repair process, the couple continued to live in the house, taking extra precautions when storm events were expected.

"We make sure the boats are tied up, and we try to clean up the yard before an event," said Mosely.

While the roof replacement took place in September, ongoing repairs persist over a year later. Mosely commends his insurance company for its exceptional support.

"I was fortunate and only had to pay the deductible, which was around 1,000 dollars," he said.

The new roof has a heavier age of steel and is laid differently, with Mosely hoping it braves any new storms.