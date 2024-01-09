ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police are still looking for tips following a shooting in a downtown parking garage. Police say 35-year-old Terry Shawn Rivers was shot over the weekend on the first floor of a parking garage located at South Orange Avenue.

What You Need To Know The family of the victim says he was an entrepreneur who leaves behind five children



OPD has not yet identified a suspect in the case



One local security company says some businesses are taking a reactive instead of proactive approach to crime

In a statement to Spectrum News 13, the family of Rivers says he will be greatly missed after a long-lasting impact on his family and community.

“He was family oriented and an entrepreneur,” said his cousin Tasha Roundtree. “He owned three businesses and one was a non-profit. He left behind five children... They’re going to need a village.”

Police have not released names of any suspects in the case, and as of Tuesday morning were not able to provide any new updates on the investigation.

Downtown crime has been a focal point in the community. One owner of a local security company says both population growth and a shortage of officers contribute to the problem.

“The population out here in Orlando has been growing,” said Anjurr Henderson, owner of Prestige National Security. “You have more houses. You have more people moving out here and staying here.”

Henderson says one particular hurdle related to downtown safety is the lack of lighting,

He also says he’s noticed a new trend where businesses are hiring outside third-parties to monitor their camera feeds.

“They’ll watch it from an area that could be thousands of miles away,” said Henderson, explaining that some companies are located in Canada or as far as India. “They’re not local to the area, they have no understanding of what the area is like.”

This approach, which could be deemed more reactive than proactive, gives businesses a false sense of security, according to Henderson.

Moving forward, Henderson suggests that more lighting and more trained guards could be the best deterrent on the ground.

Meanwhile, OPD is still looking for tips in the investigation into the death of Terry Rivers. Tips can be sent anonymously to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).