Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent a procedure to treat it in later December, officials with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"Secretary Austin recovered uneventfully from his surgery and returned home the next morning. His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent," officials said, later noting the frequency of prostate cancer in men and the importance of early screening.

"Prostate cancer is the most common cause of cancer among American men, and it impacts 1 in every 8 men – and 1 in every 6 African American men – during their lifetime," the officials added.

The hospital said that Austin later suffered complications from the procedure, "including nausea with severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain," and was treated for a urinary tract infection on Jan. 1; during this stay, he never underwent general anesthesia or lost consciousness, they noted. The infection cleared, the officials said, and Austin "continues to make progress" with a full recovery expected.

The news of Austin's diagnosis comes amid questions about his recent hospitalization, of which senior White House officials, Pentagon leaders and members of Congress said they were not aware. The White House and Pentagon said Monday they will review Austin's lack of disclosure about his hospital stay, while White House chief of staff Jeff Zients earlier Tuesday announced a review of protocols about Cabinet officials designating an authorized delegate in the event they cannot fulfill their duties for any reason.

