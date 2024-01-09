TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tuesday kicks off the start of Florida’s legislative session. Lawmakers have 60 days to tackle issues important to Floridians, and property insurance is one of the big issues expected to be front and center.

During times of severe weather, homeowners worry about how potential damage to their homes will be fixed.

Lawmakers have filed two bills, SB 1070 and HB 809, aimed at reducing insurance premiums by allowing insurers to offer policies with less coverage — equal to the amount of their unpaid mortgage.

Another set of bills, SB 102 and HB 1017, would require the state’s insurance commissioner to be elected, while also creating a six-member property insurance commission to review state insurance matters for more oversight.