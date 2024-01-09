Florida Governor Ron DeSantis kicked off the 2024 legislative session Tuesday with a State of the State address that outlined his policy goals for the year.

Beginning despite almost statewide severe weather, the new session was kicked off with a focus on successes of the past as well as the plans to move the state forward. But the governor didn't touch on every important issue Florida faces.

The State of the State address

With storm rolling through town, most of Tallahassee is shut down Tuesday except for the Florida capitol.

Lawmakers are constitutionally required to kick off the session on a specific date. So despite the weather and several tornado warnings, lawmakers made good today on that constitutional promise by kicking off the 2024 legislative session.

“My message is simple. Stay the course. The state of our state is strong. Let's keep doing what works. Let's continue to make Florida the envy of the nation,” DeSantis said in his address Tuesday.

Republicans in Tallahassee are moving forward with a big agenda. One issue that tops the list is new restrictions on social media.

House Speaker Paul Renner wants social media companies to kick children off their platform if they are younger than 16.

“Children have always faced mean boys and girls. But social media has changed the game and causes unprecedented damage to our mental health. And here’s the truth: social media companies know this,” Renner said.

In the Senate, it’s health care that’s on tap. Leaders want to grow Florida’s medical workforce and increase access to health care.

But while one door opens, another door closes. Senate leadership says medicaid expansion is off the table.

“Insurance, even Medicaid, does not guarantee access. I want to be clear I’m not going to spend the next 60 days re-litigating medicaid expansion,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said.

For Democrats, 2024 is shaping up to be another frustrating year. They’re accusing DeSantis of prioritizing himself.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell says affordability is a top concern for Democrats.

“I’d like to focus on what we can do in the state of Florida. Not his tired old stale ideas. He mentioned COVID for crying out loud and masks. Haven’t we moved on beyond that?” Driskell said about the speech.

DeSantis mentioned a number of policies he reports as successes during the past year, including several key laws addressing education in the state, the war in Israel, and state debt.

This was a quick trip back to Florida for DeSantis. He arrived in Florida sometime Monday night and was expected back into Iowa later Tuesday.

Health care in Florida

Growing flaws in Florida’s healthcare are set to be addressed during this year’s legislation.

Passidomo joined other senators recently and released a plan called “Live Healthy.”

St. Pete college and other universities across Florida know well the deficit the state has seen in almost all healthcare jobs.

But the primary goal of the new “Live Healthy” proposal is to grow Florida’s healthcare workforce. The College of Health Sciences Dean at St. Petersburg college agrees that the workforce needs to be increased as part of a healthcare solution.

“Some of what she is addressing in this bill is going to help. It is going to help some of our rural areas, that access to care comes way out into the areas that we can’t touch,” Deanna Stentiford said about the plan.

The plan could help with the cost of becoming a doctor, nurse and other medical jobs, and also expand medical technology and innovation if passed.

Most problems, like emergency rooms, in health care are interconnected and can result from multiple factors.

“Emergeny care is something that spans from radiography to respiratory to dental. We have patients that come into the emergency room because they have dental pain, they have dental pain because they can’t get into a dentist, because we have a shortage in dental hygienists,” Stentiford said.

If this plan helps fill those jobs, then emergent care quality could increase.

The plan could also help healthcare quality in rural areas due to a potential increase in clinical partnerships.

The two bills behind “Live Healthy” are estimated to cost nearly $900 million. Most of the money would come from the federal trust fund and the state’s general fund.

Democrats react to abortion restrictions

After the governor took a victory lap in his state of the state address Tuesday, his loudest critics are pushing back. One of them is Representative Anna Eskamani, who is a Democrat from Orlando.

She argues education dollars are not moving fast enough and discusses Florida’s abortion ballot initiative. She also provides new information about a race that’s way down the road in 2027.

She supported a proposed ballot amendment that seeks to codify abortion rights in the state constitution, an effort that she said was bipartisan. That measure would go back to before the state law limited abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The proposed amendment received more than the required number of signatures, and now the state Supreme Court will review the proposed amendment's language before it can be added to the ballot in November.

HB 1519 was filed Tuesday, and would further limit how abortions could be performed in the case of the mother being a minor. Additionally, the proposal calls for an inspection process of clinics that perform abortions to ensure they are complying with state law.

DeSantis governs from the campaign trail

The governor has been busy visiting Iowa and New Hampshire in his campaign to become the Republican nominee for president.

As a result, he hasn’t been around Florida as much as he was before he began his race.

“If he was running for president and wasn’t gone a lot, I’d think that would be odd,” Republican State Rep. Randy Fine said.

Fine, who had been a supporter of DeSantis, but has since dropped his endorsement, said that the absence has been noticeable.

“Most of his team is gone. He took his chief of staff; he took his head of legislative affairs. It’s not only the fact that he’s gone, but he took his Tallahassee team with him. I think that’s had an effect,” Fine said. “I have not seen him at all, anywhere. And I don’t watch much television, so I haven’t even seen him around the country.”

Democratic State Re. Dianne Hart said the governor needs to be in Florida more often.

“That obviously means he is not paying attention to the issues that we need him to be concentrating on. He’s more concerned about what’s happening nationally,” Hart said.

She says despite his absence, Democrats will still be at a disadvantage with a Republican supermajority in the legislature.

“He still has his people at the top who are carrying out whatever it is that he wants him to do,” she said.

DeSantis is already back in Iowa. He had a town hall event with Fox News and he’s being criticized for leaving Florida during storms that brought a tornado to the panhandle.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried called it “absolutely disgraceful.”

Fried ran for governor in the Democratic primary election, and lost to former Governor Charlie Crist in 2022.