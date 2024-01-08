Former President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform that he will be in attendance on Tuesday at a federal appeals court hearing about whether or not he has immunity from prosecution.

What You Need To Know Former President Donald Trump says he will attend a federal appeals court hearing about whether he is protected from prosecution by presidential immunity



Trump is seeking to have the federal election subversion case against him dismissed, arguing that as president he has “absolute immunity” from the charges, which accuse him of plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results





He also seemed to suggest that should the court not grant him immunity, he would prosecute President Joe Biden should he win back the White House



Trump's attorneys also filed motions seeking to dismiss the Georgia election subversion case on Monday, including one which argued that he is protected from prosecution by presidential immunity

He also seemed to suggest that should the court not grant him immunity, he would prosecute President Joe Biden should he win back the White House, writing: "If I don’t get Immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t get Immunity."

Trump is seeking to have the federal election subversion case against him dismissed, arguing that as president he has “absolute immunity” from the charges, which accuse him of plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

“I will be attending the the Federal Appeals Court Arguments on Presidential Immunity in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform early Monday morning. “Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity. I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over. I was looking for voter fraud.”

He went on to suggest that Biden is "ripe for indictment" after listing a number of criticisms about the Democratic president, namely the chaotic 2021 military withdrawal from Afghanistan, a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and baseless allegations about his foreign business dealings. President Biden has not been charged with any crime, and a House GOP-led inquiry into his relation to his family's business dealings has not yet yielded evidence of wrongdoing.

"By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora’s Box," he wrote, later adding: "As President, I was protecting our Country, and doing a great job of doing so, just look around at the complete mess that Crooked Joe Biden has caused. The least I am entitled to is Presidential Immunity on Fake Biden Indictments!"

It could be the second of two court appearances this week for Trump, who is expected to attend the closing arguments at his New York civil fraud trial Thursday. Trump's attorneys also filed motions seeking to dismiss the Georgia election subversion case on Monday, including one which argued that he is protected from prosecution by presidential immunity.