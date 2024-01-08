MAITLAND, Fla. — A series of school zone signs by two Maitland schools has a grandmother asking Traffic Inbox for clarification.

Naomi Morris says when she picks up her sixth grade granddaughter, there is a confusing series of school zone signs on Thistle Lane, heading toward Dommerich Elementary School and Maitland Middle School.

“We have a school zone sign here when flashing — there’s no light on it,” Morris said.

Morris says the 15 mile per hour speed limit “when flashing” sign without a flashing light doesn’t make much sense.

She said she's also baffled by a sign that says “end of school zone” that is followed only a few feet farther down the street by another school zone sign.

When asked about the signs, Maitland city spokesperson Robert Sargent said the city is currently updating seven school safety zones, including the one near Dommerich Elementary and Maitland Middle schools.

The other updates are coming to Lake Sybelia Elementary, Maitland Montessori, King of Kings Lutheran Church and School, Park Maitland School and the crossings on Horatio Avenue.

“The project is replacing, relocating or installing dozens of signs and updating more than 1,200 linear feet of pavement markings,” said Sargent. “You may see different types of signs and markings until the changes are completed.”

Morris also said signs that say drivers need to slow down when children are present don't really work in a neighborhood full of kids.

Sargent said the signs refer to students being present, pointing to Section 5 of Florida Statute 316.1895, which states: “Such speed limit may be in force only during those times 30 minutes before, during, and 30 minutes after the periods of time when pupils are arriving at a regularly scheduled breakfast program or a regularly scheduled school session and leaving a regularly scheduled school session.”

Morris said it would just be better to reduce the speed limit to 15 mph, even during non-school hours.

