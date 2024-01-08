A new bill has been filed in both the Florida House and Senate that would place restrictions on government agencies regarding the use of preferred personal pronouns.

What You Need To Know A new bill was filed that aims to increase restrictions on pronoun use



It's an expansion of a similar bill that only dealt with teachers and other school staff The proposed bill would impact government agencies and non-profits that get money from the state

The original bill, HB 599, was filed by Rep. Ryan Chamberlin in November. A companion Senate bill was filed Jan. 4 by State Senator Jonathan Martin.

The bill, if passed and signed, would create an official state policy regarding the use of pronouns, as well as bar employees or contractors of state agencies from adverse action if they refuse to use a person’s preferred pronouns.

Additionally, the measure could also make it unlawful for “certain employers to require certain training, instruction, or activity as a condition of employment,” according to the text of the bill. Those certain employers would include non-profit organizations and employers that get state money.

The proposed legislation would act as an extension of a similar restriction on teachers and school officials that was passed into law last year.

That bill, titled CS 1069, was a larger overhaul of the education system, but also included language that would forbid any requirements for school employees to use or provide requested pronouns if those pronouns were different than a person’s sex.

After the law was passed, three Florida teachers filed a suit in Federal court alleging that the provision is discriminatory on the basis of sex, and violates their rights to free speech.