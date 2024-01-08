ORLANDO, Fla. — An effort to address people lying on sidewalks or blocking them will go before the Orlando City Council on Monday. The proposed ordinance would give law enforcement the authority to take action against people blocking the walkway or public streets.

City leaders said the measure is part of an effort to address safety in downtown Orlando. Council members backed the ordinance in its first vote at the final city council meeting in December 2023. If the city council approves it after the second reading, the proposed ordinance would keep the right of way clear on public sidewalks and streets.

The ordinance is an amendment to city code, giving police power to charge any individuals who block the right of way and refuse to clear the area after being asked by law enforcement with disorderly conduct.

Representatives with at least one nonprofit said the proposed ordinance would disproportionately affect the homeless population, who often sleep on the sidewalks in downtown with no other place to go when shelters are full.

Before a vote, the ordinance must go through a public comment period and then a second reading. A decision is expected at Monday's meeting, which begins at 2 p.m.