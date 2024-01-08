TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After weeks of controversy, the Florida GOP is now preparing to oust its chairman, Christian Ziegler.

Party officials will meet Monday in Tallahassee and cast their final votes on whether to remove him.

What You Need To Know Florida GOP officials will meet Monday to cast votes on whether to oust its chairman, Christian Ziegler



It comes amid a high-profile police investigation and allegations of sexual misconduct



Gov. DeSantis is endorsing Florida GOP vice chairman Evan Power to take over as Florida’s next GOP boss

All of this comes amid a high-profile police investigation and allegations of sexual misconduct.

The alleged victim says she had previously been in a three-way sexual relationship with the Ziegler and his wife, Bridget Ziegler.

According to the affidavit, she canceled a meet-up with the couple when she found out Bridget would not be there.

She told police Christian Ziegler allegedly still showed up at her apartment and that’s when she says the attack happened, stated the affidavit.

Ziegler remains under investigation, accused of rape and sexual voyuerism.

Through his attorney, he maintains that the October sexual encounter in question was consensual.

At the moment, Ziegler is not facing any criminal charges.

But for many republicans, the allegations are problematic enough.

“I think he should step aside," said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "I think he should tend to that. He’s innocent till proven guilty. But we just can’t have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny.”

Gov. DeSantis is endorsing Florida GOP vice chairman Evan Power to take over as Florida’s next GOP boss.

His endorsements also include Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“I’m proud to have the support of such a diverse group of republicans," said Power. "I am looking forward to unifying the party and moving it forward.”

The accusation also has caused turmoil for Bridget Ziegler, an elected member of the Sarasota School Board, though she is not accused of any crime. The board voted to ask her to resign. She refused.