The first votes of the presidential race will be cast Monday in Iowa, and so far polling shows that former President Donald Trump is the clear frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

His third try for president is much like his first two races. Once again, he is holding large rallies in Republican corners of the country addressing thousands of supporters, some of whom travel for thousands of miles to hear him speak. What he actually says is often not covered, or is overlooked.

Spectrum News political reporter Taylor Popielarz covered a recent rally and now went back through the remarks to dissect Trump's words, in full, to provide a detailed picture of how the former president is campaigning, and what he is basing his candidacy on.