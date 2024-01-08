The Brighton Fire Department is hosting an informational meeting to recruit some new volunteer firefighters.

The Brighton FD is a combination of career and volunteer firefighters who respond to approximately 2,400 fire calls, medical emergencies and car accidents every year. The department includes three fire stations that cover 18 square miles. Volunteers are diverse in age, backgrounds and occupations.

There are firefighting and non-firefighting roles for new members ages 18-55+



The majority of new members join without any previous experience

David Metzger has been a Brighton Fire Department volunteer for 42 years.

"We need more firefighters, specifically volunteer firefighters to have enough people to be available all the time," said Metzger. "We are always recruiting and what we love is that we are a family and that's one of the things that keeps us here. It is also the community and the service to the community. We are looking for people who live in the community and are available to have a commitment of time to be either here or respond from home."

Volunteering starts with an application, background check and five months of training, two nights a week.

The informational meeting is Monday, January 22 at 7 p.m. at Brighton Fire Station One headquarters, located at 3100 East Ave.