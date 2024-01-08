JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.— Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says his home was “swatted” Sunday, the latest in a national trend of government officials targeted by the prank 911 calls.

The incident follows Ashcroft‘s post on X Friday that suggested to remove President Joe Biden from the 2024 presidential ballot if former President Donald Trump is kept off the ballots in Colorado and Maine.

Ashcroft’s Friday post included a link to an article about the Supreme Court saying it will decide whether Trump can be kept off the ballot because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

His post also said “while I expect the Supreme Court to overturn this, if not, Secretaries of State will step in & ensure the new legal standard for Trump applies equality to Biden.”

Sunday, the gubernatorial candidate posted about the swatting incident saying “he and his family are safe and that he is grateful to Jefferson City law enforcement for the professionalism with which they handled the situation.

My home was just swatted. My family and I are safe. I am grateful to Jefferson City law enforcement for the professionalism with which they handled the situation. — Jay Ashcroft (@JayAshcroftMO) January 8, 2024

In a statement released Monday morning, Ashcroft says he was home with his wife and children when police called him asking if everything was fine. The police told Ashcroft that they received an emergency call saying that there had been a shooting at the residence.

“It ended up with me walking out of my front door with my hands up with several armed police officers in front of my house. I’m so thankful the Jefferson City Police Department handled the situation with an extreme amount of professionalism and that no one was hurt. It is unfortunate their resources and manpower had to be used on a prank,” said Ashcroft. “I am hopeful those responsible for such childish, cowardice acts will be brought to justice.”

In December, several synagogues and Jewish facilities were targeted by swatting incidents. On Christmas morning, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was the target of a swatting attempt at her Georgia residence. Maine’s Secretary of State who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home in late December.

Monday morning, Ashcroft's gubernatorial campaign sent out an email with a survey asking people what they think he should do as Secretary of State if the Superme Court refuses to overrule the Secretaries of State in Colorado and Maine.