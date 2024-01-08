TAMPA — Andrew Warren, who was suspended in 2022 from his post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, announced Monday he will not run for re-election.

Warren filed a lawsuit that was dismissed in early 2023, but a federal judge said DeSantis was wrong about the suspension



Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren over the prosecutor’s signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as his policies about not charging people with certain minor crimes.

Warren was state attorney for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which encompasses all of Hillsborough County.

"DeSantis broke our democracy, and it’s too fragile & too important to let him do it again," Warren said on X, the platform formally known as Twitter. "So I'll take one for the team and not run for re-election as I keep fighting the illegal suspension (as a court ruled) to serve out my term on behalf of the community that elected me."

Warren sued to be reinstated. A federal judge said he lacked the proper authority to reinstate Warren as state attorney but determined that DeSantis was wrong to suspend him.

Susan Lopez took over as state attorney.

