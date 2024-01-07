ORLANDO, Fla. — Vee Velagic is a franchise business partner with Honest Abe Roofing.

“We do a lot of roof replacements. We do some roof repairs and we have been very busy, obviously Central Florida being a storm-prone zone,” said Velagic.

What You Need To Know A recent FEMA study shows data on home damage with older roofs



Researchers discovered that newer roofs, no matter if they were attached to a new home or old, played a big role in preventing damage



On average, a typical asphalt shingle roof replacement can range from $5,000 - $10,000 and some roof replacements can cost up to $25,000 or more depending on materials

He says the brand has been around since 2008 with the Orlando location opening in August 2021.

With a team of about 12 people and three who are roof inspectors, Velagic says they typically have about 20 to 30 roof projects a month and during hurricane season, business ramps up.

“Hurricanes are always keeping us busy and one thing is we get an influx of phone calls when there is inclement weather outside, whether it’s rain, winds, or a storm coming through,” Velagic said.

According to recent FEMA data released last month, it makes sense.

The study looked at homes damaged in South Florida after Hurricane Ian.

It showed that homes with roofs older than 2015, when Florida’s build code was updated, saw more damage.

“When it comes to the roof, whether we install the same way, whether it’s an older home or a newer home, we still have to follow the same guidelines,” said Velagic.

Researchers discovered that newer roofs, no matter if they were attached to a new home or old, played a big role in preventing damage.

But on average, a typical asphalt shingle roof replacement can range from $5,000 - $10,000 and some roof replacements can cost up to $25,000 or more, depending on materials.

“A lot of homeowners are forced — unfortunately forced — to replace their roofs in Central Florida because they are having hard times finding homeowner insurance coverage,” Velagic said. “We’re seeing a lot of that: home insurances are telling home owners, ‘Hey, we can’t cover you because your roof is 15 years old,’ so this is a high-risk roof, should another storm come through.”

It’s a tough call for preventing future damage, but it could make all the difference when being covered in a storm.