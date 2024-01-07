ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly shooting is under investigation in downtown Orlando.
It happened just after 2 a.m. early Sunday morning near South Orange Avenue and West Central Boulevard.
Police said the incident happened on the first level of a parking garage. One witness said he heard about 25 gunshots before police responded.
One person was found and transported to a hospital, where they later died.
Police also said there was a car that crashed into the side of a building near the garage. Officials have not said how the car that crashed is connected to the shooting incident.
As of now, police have not said if a suspect has been arrested. They do believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.
They are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to their Crimeline, at 800-423-TIPS (8477).