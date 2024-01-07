ORLANDO, Fla. — An airline that flies out of Orlando International Airport is temporarily grounding its entire fleet of Boeing 737-9 Max aircrafts.

It comes after an Alaska Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing Friday.

What You Need To Know Alaska Airlines is temporarily grounding its Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet



Boeing 777 captain and Florida Tech instructor Shem Malmquist explains that the cause could have been a decompression



Alaska Airlines have yet to respond if any flights from Orlando will be affected

The National Transportation Safety Board reports it's now sending a team to Portland, Ore. to investigate the incident.

The Alaska Airlines flight departed from Portland and was headed to California when the fuselage plug appeared to have blown off in flight, causing a window to rip off.

An active Boeing 777 captain and instructor at Florida Tech explains what may have been the cause of a decompression.

"The aircraft was equipped with several exits and because Alaska Airlines was not operating the aircraft in a confirguration that required it, they were able to put plugs over two of the exits that were aft of the overwing exits," said Shem Malmquist of Florida Tech. "What appears to have happened is one of those plugs essentially came out, it's not clear how that could happen."

The FAA says the grounding order will impact roughly 170 aircrafts. Alaska Airlines have yet to respond if any flights from Orlando will be affected.

The company says if anyone has a flight impacted to reach out to them through their website.