ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, Seminole County is hosting the annual Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Girls soccer events.
The event brings over 23,000 players, coaches and visitors to the area, occupying over 3,800 hotel rooms.
In the realm of competitive soccer, Morgan Fitzpatrick, a high school sophomore hailing from New Jersey, reveals that the sport holds a significance beyond the playing field.
“All the creativeness, all my friends, it made me basically have a new family,” said Morgan Fitspatrick.
Morgan wears the number 24 and plays a pivotal role for the Match Fit Academy.
Initiating her soccer journey at the age of eight, Morgan’s team is among the 170+ girls’ teams participating in the esteemed Elite Club National League (ECNL). Recently, they engaged in the National League Regional League in Florida, a platform where players are introduced to scouts and compete against teams from across the globe.
“It’s a big opportunity because you get to play all these girls from around the country, from different states,” said Morgan. “You get to meet these college coaches, and it’s just a big opportunity.”
Seminole County officials report a substantial economic boost of approximately $2.7 million attributed to the ECNL event. The influx of thousands of attendees has become a vital contributor to the local economy. Sanford, Florida, has been the chosen destination for over a decade, not only for its favorable weather but also for its accommodating facilities and the welcoming community.
The ECNL serves as a pivotal platform for athletes to garner recognition at a higher level. An official from the league notes, “Scouts from all across the country, college scouts coming out here for Morgan and players like Morgan, this is a great opportunity,” said Ralph Richards, Girls Commissioner.
Despite weather challenges, the league held Saturday’s games at the Boombah Sports Complex.