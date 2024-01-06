SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people are flocking to Seminole County this weekend for annual Elite Clubs National League soccer tournaments.

More than 23,000 players, coaches, and visitors are expected to come to the area, occupying more than 3,800 hotel rooms





The games will take place at the Sylvan Lake Park, the Seminole Soccer Complex, and the Boombah Sports Complex on Jan. 6-8 and Feb. 2-4





More than 335 teams from around the country will be traveling to Seminole County to play in these elite-level tournaments

County tourism leaders say these events will have a big economic impact on the area, generating millions of dollars for businesses and hotels.

Business owner Thomas Morgello opened the Bronx House Pizza in Lake Mary about a year ago.

“It’s always fast pace, you know, it's always different when you're busy," he said. "It's always like a challenge and it's just a fun environment."

He said that as they come to the end of the first week of the year, business has not been as strong as he would have liked.

“These last few days have been a little slow, but it's been expected,” Morgello said.

This weekend, though, he says he is anticipating a big turnout for his restaurant as Seminole County will once again host the annual Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Girls and Boys soccer events.

The events will take place at Sylvan Lake Park, the Seminole Soccer Complex, and the Boombah Sports Complex on Jan. 6-8 and Feb. 2-4.

“Friday is usually our busiest day of the week, so it'd be a good time to see how the year is going to go after tonight,” Morgello said.

These events are expected to bring more than 23,000 players, coaches, and visitors to the area, occupying over 3,800 hotel rooms and generating a direct economic impact of more than $5.2 million for Seminole County.

“We always welcome any kind of big parties and larger groups to come because, you know, obviously any small business or independent chain kind of business wants business, cause that's the only way you can make money and survive around here,” Morgello said.

More than 335 teams from around the country will be traveling to Seminole County to play in these elite-level tournaments. Players will compete on 17 fields across both complexes, used by ECNL since 2010 for their quality fields, convenient amenities, and proximity to hotels, restaurants, and local businesses.

"Large sports tourism events bring a tremendous value to the businesses and residents of Seminole County," Seminole County Commissioner Jay Zembower said. "Our well-maintained parks offer a first-class experience for tournaments and events, which in turn draw back repeat visitors like ECNL. We look forward to welcoming them back this year, both on the field and off, at our hotels, restaurants, stores, and attractions."

The events are organized collaboratively by Seminole County, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, the Seminole Soccer Complex and local hospitality partners.

“We also have a lot of the hotels around here that house a lot of the players and stuff, which benefit us with delivery or DoorDash or any kind of third-party services,” Morgello said, adding that he is preparing for the weekend by making sure his restaurant is fully staffed, with seating capacity to accommodate large parties.

“Looking forward the weekend," he said. "You know, it's when that's good. We go. That's where we make our money.”

Event organizers remind residents in the area to allow additional time for driving near the parks on Markham Road and Lake Markham Road during the event weekends.